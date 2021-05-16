Fully vaccinated, far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) told her Instagram followers late Friday evening she will “probably” continue to wear a mask despite the new set of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The New York Democrat told her 8.8 million followers on the platform’s story setting, “if you want to keep wearing a mask then do it!”

Ocasio-Cortez has added, “Personally I’m going to keep wearing my mask in shared indoor public spaces like elevators, subway, grocery store, etc.” She continued to say, “[New York City] got hit hard,” and she believes for some people, not wearing a mask is “going to take time adjusting as we feel comfortable.”

Masks are also “a nice accessory when you don’t want to do all your makeup,” she joked. Though she claimed mask-wearing is something she will continue to do from “time to time.”

“I feel like I might be coming down with something and don’t want to spread it!” she said.

Ocasio-Cortez posted a picture on Instagram after she received her first Pfizer coronavirus shot in December. Newsweek reported the New York Democrat received her second dose of the vaccine in January.

The CDC released the newest updates for masks, saying:

Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter

The CDC defines a fully vaccinated person as someone for whom two weeks have passed after their receipt of the second dose in the two-dose series of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, or two weeks after the single-dose vaccine Johnson & Johnson.