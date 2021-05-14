Trader Joe’s will no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear face masks inside of its stores following a new set of guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), according to report from the Hill.

As stated on its coronavirus webpage, the popular grocery store chain suggests “customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”

A spokesperson for the popular chain told the Hill that the mask requirement will remain in effect for employees. However, the Hill reports that new guidelines for “those who have been fully inoculated — defined as two weeks past the last required dose of a vaccine — won’t have to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and won’t have to maintain physical distancing.”

In addition to the new rules on masks for the grocery store chain, Trader Joe’s also told USA Today last week that it will remove senior hours from stores, except where it is a requirement.

Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel also told USA Today that the stores will not require or request that customers prove their vaccination status.

Other major stores and retailers, including Walmart and Target, have stated they will review and consider making changes to mask policies.

Follow Kyle on Twitter @RealKyleMorris and Facebook.