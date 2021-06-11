Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, lamented in a Tuesday interview with Chelsea Clinton that the “phenomenal amount of hostility” that he endures is “astounding.”

“I’ve been the object myself of a phenomenal amount of hostility merely because I’m promoting what’re really fundamental simple public health principles,” Fauci, who also serves as the White House’s chief coronavirus advisor, stated on the In Fact with Chelsea Clinton podcast. “That seems astounding that that would generate a considerable degree of hostility, but it is.”

Fauci made the remark when asked about how to rebuild trust in science in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The longtime government official later conceded that the solution to rebuilding public trust is elusive to him. He said:

I don’t know the answer to your question. It’s a seemingly simple question, but a complicated answer. We’ve got to reach out to people and get them to understand that this is for their own safety, their own health and also what I refer to as communal responsibility, your responsibility to society.

Recently released emails have shined new light on Fauci’s actions as the pandemic began to unfold in the U.S., putting the infectious disease expert’s handling of the public health crisis under the microscope.

Namely, Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Josh Hawley (R-MO) have expressed concerns over Fauci’s approach to responding to queries about the Wuhan lab’s possible connection to the virus.

Hawley told the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson Tonight on Thursday:

Well, I think because we’ve seen the media line, which Dr. Fauci has, unfortunately, promoted over and over, which is the idea that the Wuhan lab was involved in COVID-19 in a way was false, that’s what they’ve said over and over. You’re a conspiracy theorist, they said. Dr. Fauci has said, you know, this was a naturally originating virus. We shouldn’t ask questions. It turns out, Tucker, there are a lot of really legitimate questions, and I mean, a lot of really legitimate questions about the involvement, the potential involvement of a lab. We need to get to the bottom of it. Dr. Fauci, by the way, knew very well. His emails tell us he knew in January of 2020 that there was a possible lab connection there. Of course, he also knew about his connection to gain-of-function research at that same lab, and yet he was dishonest about it and continues to be dishonest about it. That’s a big problem.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) went a step further this week and demanded that the White House fire Fauci from his position.

“What we also know is Dr. Fauci was running a PR campaign. He was not giving the American people accurate scientific information. He was cherry-picking different facts to help him in a PR campaign. So maybe he should leave his post and go work for an ad agency to try to do PR campaigns,” Blackburn said.