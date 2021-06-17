UK Registers Record High Number of Abortions Performed

The UK Department for Health and Social Care has released its official abortion figures for 2020, revealing the highest number of annual abortions in the country’s history.

The UK Abortion Act was passed in 1967, legalising abortion on certain grounds by certified practitioners in England, Wales, and Scotland. The June 10 report reveals that 210,860 abortions were performed in England and Wales during the 2020 calendar year, the highest number since records began.

The 2020 figure replaces the previous record of 209,519 abortions performed during the 2019 calendar year, an increase of 1,341 elective abortions.

Among the findings of the report were that DIY home abortion has become the most common method of abortion, with 85 percent of unborn babies killed by chemical abortion, where the mother takes abortion drugs.

“We are looking at a national tragedy here,” said Michael Robinson, director of communications for the UK-based Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC). “This catastrophic figure shows us that abortion is becoming more and more normalised.”

“Propaganda telling women that abortion is ‘simple and safe’ coupled with easier access to abortion drugs is driving up abortion numbers,” Robinson added.

According to the report, 3,083 unborn babies were killed by abortion following diagnosis of a suspected disability such as Down syndrome. Another 65 babies were killed by selective abortion, where the mother was carrying more than one baby and elected to eliminate one.

The recidivism of aborting mothers was also noteworthy, with a remarkable 42 percent of women undergoing abortions in 2020 having had one or more previous abortions.

“This year’s figures show a devastating surge in abortion numbers,” Michael Robinson noted. “The statistics reveal a catastrophic loss of unborn life arising from the Government’s dangerous policy on abortion.”

