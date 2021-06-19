The psychiatrist who told a Yale School of Medicine audience about her fantasies of shooting white people characterized whites as “psychopathic” during a recent interview with former CNN pundit Marc Lamont Hill.

Dr. Aruna Khilanani joined Hill for an interview on Black News Channel’s program Black News Tonight to address her statements, according to the New York Post.

“Would it be fair to say, based on your expertise, that white people are psychopathic?” Hill asked the psychiatrist, who replied:

I think so, yeah. I mean, I think that there’s many lies that… and I didn’t get to that part because what I delivered was only part of a first series of talks. But the level of lying that white people do that has started since colonialism, we’re just used to it.

She continued:

Every time that you steal a country, you loot, you say you’ve discovered something. I mean, this level of lies actually part of history. We don’t say that ‘we killed all these people, we got rid of all the Native Americans.’ We say we ‘discovered America.’ You don’t talk about the level of death, you don’t talk about the level of what actually occurred. You wipe the slate clean, you sanitize the violence, and you actually got lost along the way trying to go to India. And then you say you discovered something. And this level of discovery is everywhere. You’ve discovered vegetarianism, you’ve discovered yoga, you’ve discovered… everything is a discovery and it’s all actually stolen.

During her initial talk at Yale, Khilanani told the audience:

I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f–king favor.

Following the event, Yale School of Medicine issued a statement noting the “tone and content” of Khilanani’s speech was “antithetical to the values of the school,” the Post article said.