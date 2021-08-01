A man in Wisconsin was reunited with his family’s lost dog almost two years later because he saw the pup during a TV news segment.

According to the Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS), a man named Dwight contacted WITI-TV when he saw its Adopt-A-Pet segment showing a dog he instantly recognized, UPI reported Wednesday.

“He had woken up early last Wednesday to the sounds of FOX6’s morning broadcast, just as our volunteer started describing a little brown dog with the most adorable underbite,” WHS said in a Facebook post.

Dwight usually turned off his television in the evening but apparently left it on by mistake.

“It only took one glance at the picture for Dwight to immediately recognize Payday, his long-lost pup who had gone missing nearly two years ago!” the organization continued.

Later that day, the dog was reunited with his family at WHS’s Milwaukee Campus and the emotional moment was caught on camera:

🎉 Heartwarming story alert! 🎉 Last week, we were shocked and thrilled when FOX6 News Milwaukee reached out to us after… Posted by Wisconsin Humane Society on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

“Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight’s now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend. Dwight’s mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and – as you can see – it was the most incredible reunion!” WHS noted.

Prior to that day, the organization’s media coordinator shared a photo of what appeared to be the little dog and described him as a “ball of energy”:

Mason is a 4-year-old pup hoping to find a happy home. At 14 pounds, this guy is a ball of energy and would do best in a space without kids under 8. If you’ve been looking for a little gremlin of your own, Mason could be your match. Please visit https://t.co/FyWz0bPe52 today! pic.twitter.com/So0BmMJoFn — Stacy Oatman (@StacyOatman) July 14, 2021

According to its website, WHS’s mission is to “build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.”

Facebook users expressed their happiness about the reunion and said it was apparent the dog knew exactly where he belonged.

“No other proof needed that he was their baby! How wonderful they found each other,” one person said.

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m beyond thrilled for this family,” another user commented.