A Green Party councillor who was elected last week on a Gaza-centric campaign reportedly previously justified the October 7th terror attacks on Israel by arguing that Hamas had a right to “fight back” against the Jewish state.

Mothin Ali, 42, who shouted “Allahu Akbar!” in front of a Palestinian flag and cheering supporters after winning the Gipton and Harehills ward in Leeds in Britain’s local council elections last week, was one of dozens of candidates to be elected on a pro-Palestine ticket, declaring that his victory was a “win for the people of Gaza”.

“We will not be silenced. We will raise the voice of Gaza. We will raise the voice of Palestine. Allahu Akbar!” he said in his victory speech.

Now, comments from the accountant and gardening vlogger turned Green Party politician have been brought to the surface. For example, the newly elected Leeds councillor reportedly attempted to justify the October 7th Hamas terror attacks on Israel that left over 1,200 people dead and hundreds more taken hostage by radical Islamists on the same day as the attacks occurred and before any military response from Jerusalem.

Commenting on his TikTok account, Ali said according to the Daily Mail that “Palestinians have the right to resist occupying forces,” while urging his audience to “support the right of indigenous people to fight back”.

In another video, Ali, a qualified mufti Islamic legal expert empowered with the ability to rule on religious matters, claimed: “The latest round of hostilities started when Hamas fighters started fighting back against Israeli occupation.”

“The land was ethnically cleansed by European settler colonialists – white supremacists. When people wanna talk about it you’ve gotta remember it is white supremacy. White supremacists have always done well at portraying the native population as barbarians, as some kind of bloodthirsty savage.”

Ali has also reportedly claimed, according to The Telegraph, that Israel is “one of the last European colonies in the world and that’s why the European people don’t want to let it go. They use the weapon of anti-Semitism so effectively that anyone who criticises Israel is labelled as anti-semitic.”

This a new elected representative in Britain ladies and gentlemen… And that is the video he posted on the morning of October 7… Britain, what are you doing? cc: @HeidiBachram pic.twitter.com/IsuxAcQGm0 — Michael Elgort (@just_whatever) May 4, 2024

Since the October 7th attacks, the politics of the Middle East has come to dominate the discourse in Britain, with pro-Palestinian protests being held across the country nearly every week.

The demonstrations have frequently seen anti-Israel activists chant genocidal chants such as “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, which suggests the violent removal of Jews from the land of Israel from the Jordan River to the Mediterranean Sea. The protests have also seen activists call for “jihad”, which the Metropolitan Police excused as the Islamic war cry has a “number of meanings”.

The issue of the conflict between Israel and Hamas was central to the victory of leftist-populist campaigner ‘Gaza’ George Galloway in February’s Rochdale by-election, who won a seat in the House of Commons by courting the support of the local Muslim population. Galloway’s leftist Workers Party of Britain won four seats in last week’s local council elections, winning two in Rochdale, one in Calderdale and another in Manchester.

Following the success of dozens of local council candidates such as Ali in besting the Labour Party by campaigning solely on Muslim issues, Brexit leader Nigel Farage warned that “sectarian politics” is here to stay in Britain.

“There have been no democratic elections in Gaza for nearly 20 years, yet Gaza is being voted on in English towns and cities. What a mess we have allowed ourselves to become,” he said.

