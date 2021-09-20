Fauci: Covid-19 Vaccine for Children Will Likely Be Available Before Halloween

Dr. Fauci Laughs It Up on MSNBC
MSNBC
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Monday on MSNBC, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted a coronavirus vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 to receive by the end of Halloween.

A transcript is as follows:

HALLIE JACKSON: We keep hearing from officials in the administration, yourself and others, that confident about a vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 this fall. Can you say with some level of confidence that you think their will be that vaccine available before Halloween?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: You’r trying to get me in trouble by pinning that date on me.

JACKSON: I’m not, I’m asking your level of confidence before Halloween.

DR. FAUCI: I think there’s a really good chance it will be before Halloween.

JACKSON: Okay, and you’re pretty confident about that?

DR. FAUCI: I believe there’s a reasonably good chance that it will be.

