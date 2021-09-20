Appearing Monday on MSNBC, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted a coronavirus vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 to receive by the end of Halloween.

.@halliejackson asks Dr. Fauci whether a Covid vaccine for kids 5 to 11 will be available before Halloween. "I think there's a really good chance it will be before Halloween." pic.twitter.com/R27c1JExZD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 20, 2021

A transcript is as follows: