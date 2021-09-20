Appearing Monday on MSNBC, White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted a coronavirus vaccine will be available for children ages 5 to 11 to receive by the end of Halloween.
HALLIE JACKSON: We keep hearing from officials in the administration, yourself and others, that confident about a vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11 this fall. Can you say with some level of confidence that you think their will be that vaccine available before Halloween?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: You’r trying to get me in trouble by pinning that date on me.
JACKSON: I’m not, I’m asking your level of confidence before Halloween.
DR. FAUCI: I think there’s a really good chance it will be before Halloween.
JACKSON: Okay, and you’re pretty confident about that?
DR. FAUCI: I believe there’s a reasonably good chance that it will be.
