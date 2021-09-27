South African Official: Don’t Believe Fake News, Vaccine Not Meant to Kill Black People

A South African public health official has urged compatriots to ignore “fake news” that claims the coronavirus vaccines were designed to kill black people, noting that they are being taken by people from a variety of racial backgrounds.

Dr. Sandile Tshabalala, who leads the department of health for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) province, made the remarks last week, according to South African news website Independent Online. He noted that it was odd that South Africans were questioning the coronavirus vaccine, when they were subjected to a variety of different vaccines from an early age:

“The truth of the matter is there is a vaccination programme in South Africa, which starts as soon as you are born. You get to be vaccinated from that time on until you are at least 14 years old. “You get to be vaccinated with different vaccines, which themselves have different things in them and, as such, you are not even aware what is in this vaccine. But today you want to question this vaccine. That is not normal.