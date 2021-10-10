A three-year-old who went missing in Texas on Wednesday was found alive Saturday five miles from his home, according to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher Ramirez’s mother and grandmother were unloading their vehicle outside their home Wednesday when he disappeared, and a neighbor reportedly saw him chasing a dog down the street, according to Fox News.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨AMAZING UPDATE 🚨 3-YEAR-OLD MISSING FOR FOUR DAYS FOUND ALIVE 🙏🙏 The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says… Posted by Melissa Vega on Saturday, October 9, 2021

The sheriff’s office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Houston field office, Texas Equusearch, along with volunteers and additional groups had been looking for Ramirez for four days before an individual living nearby spotted him in the dense woods.

“We found little Christopher about five something miles from here,” Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell explained, adding he was in good health and on his way to the hospital with his mother.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Sowell expressed his thanks to those who helped in the search and the person who located the child:

The kind and humble citizen that found Christopher was indeed a special and Guardian Angel that was in the right place at the right time. He is a humble and kind man that did not want to his name mentioned. I had several good visits with him and thanked him for being there. He replied that God told him at Bible study yesterday evening to go look for him and he would find him. This morning the man did just that and the rest is a happy ending to this story.

The man detailed the events leading up to his discovery in an interview with Click 2 Houston, noting, “There have been a lot of people out in this community praying for that little boy.”

“Many had given up hope. And the story is, don’t give up hope, and God’s still in the miracle business. He’s still answering prayer,” he said:

Meanwhile, Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth explained the woods in the area are so dense “Davy Crocket would have had a little trouble getting through” them.

“I made a crack yesterday. I said we’re going to solve this by 2 on Saturday,” he continued. “Well thank you, dear Lord, we solved it two hours early, and we solved it with the happiest of endings that we could possibly come up with.”