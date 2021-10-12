A blind cat, its ill mother, and a seeing-eye kitten in Iowa were looking for a home when one family made an 800-mile trip to adopt them.

“Just melts your heart, I mean it’s just an amazing feeling to know that they get to come home with us,” Paul Nestor, who is adopting the cats alongside his wife, said, SiouxLandProud.com reported Sunday.

Amy Nestor, who lives with her family in Ohio, told how she learned of the cats who needed a place to call home.

“I saw the story about them. I think it was like, People Magazine picked it up. I just thought it was an incredible story, and after I read it, you know, I saw where you could adopt them, and I wondered if they’d been adopted,” Amy commented.

“So, I said, you know what? I am just gonna; I’m going to apply. I thought there’s no chance I’m going to be able to get these cats. A week later, I got a phone call, and I couldn’t believe it. I thought, really? Because I couldn’t stop thinking about them,” she added.

Once the couple told their sons about the pets, the children could not wait to meet them.

“We have one in college; we have a 14-year-old that’s in high school, and then we have a 12-year-old that’s in 6th grade. And our 12-year-old, Joshua, is legally blind,” Amy explained, adding he was thrilled about the situation because he loves animals.

“It was real special to tell him, because you always worry about your child fitting in, wherever he’s at, and to know that he’s not alone, and he can help this animal who’s completely blind,” Paul noted.

According to the Sioux City Animal Adoption And Rescue Center’s director, it was bittersweet knowing the cats were going to their forever home.

“They’ve been here about a month and a half, so we’ve all gotten attached to them, and we’re all going to be sad to see them go, but I know they’ve gone on to a forever happy home,” Cindy Rarrat stated.

The rescue center’s Facebook page said its purpose is to provide animals lost or in need with a second chance.