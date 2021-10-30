A trucker in Mahoning County, Ohio, recently performed his final shift without ever experiencing an accident.

That means he worked 27 years and logged three million miles with no major problems, WKBN reported Friday.

Jeff Harley enjoyed a police escort to a retirement celebration Friday that was held at the Yellow Truck Terminal in Beaver Township.

Friends and family members attended to cheer him on.

Throughout his entire career, Harley never once logged an accident.

“Can you imagine 3 million miles, you don’t hit a deer? For 3 million miles, you don’t hit a curb. How many people can go a year without getting a speeding ticket?” Mandy McHenry, terminal manager, told the outlet.

Video footage showed him waving to people from inside his truck as an employee in a vest snapped photos and gave him the thumb’s up for his achievement.

McHenry told WFMJ that during his time with Yellow, he was an exceptional employee.

“He does a lot for our company, he does a lot for our city, he does a lot for his family and for his coworkers and that needs to be acknowledged and appreciated,” she said.