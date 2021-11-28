A six-year-old girl battling cancer realized her dreams when she received an Honorary Ranger Tab at an event hosted by the Tampa Recruiting Battalion.

On November 22, Fort Benning shared photos on Facebook from Trinity’s visit to the recruiting battalion in Tampa, Florida.

“Making wishes and dreams come true! Congratulations to 6-year-old Trinity on earning the coveted Ranger tab,” stated the Facebook post.

Trinity made the trip with her parents and received an Honorary Ranger Tab from Lt. Col. Ric Jones and soldiers from the 6th Ranger Training Battalion.

The visit was made possible by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The foundation is a nonprofit corporation that helps children with “critical illnesses” realize a wish.

The foundation’s mission statement reads:

Wishes are more than just a nice thing. And they are far more than gifts, or singular events in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals and communities. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic. And still others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.

Make-A-Wish relies on tens of thousands of donors and supporters to advance its vision. With their assistance, a child’s wish comes true every 34 minutes in the United States and its territories.