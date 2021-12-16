Five children were killed and others injured when they fell from an inflatable bouncy castle that was pulled 33 feet into the air by a wind gust outside a school in Australia.

The incident was reported at approximately 10:00 a.m. local time Thursday at the Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, which is on the northern coast of Tasmania, according to Fox 11.

“The school was holding a celebration to mark the end of the school year,” the report said.

Officers, emergency crews, and two helicopters rushed to the scene within minutes and administered first aid.

“Sadly, four children — two girls and two boys — died and another five suffered critical or serious injuries and are in hospital,” Tasmania Police explained in their initial statement.

Authorities eventually confirmed to news outlets a fifth child died at a local hospital.

Video footage of the scene showed what appeared to be the deflated bouncy castle on the ground:

According to Tasmania Police Commissioner Darren Hine, the children were in year six, meaning they were 10 or 11-years-old.

“On a day where these children were meant to be celebrating their last day at primary school, instead we are all mourning their loss,” Hine stated at a news conference. “Our hearts are breaking for the families and loved ones, schoolmates and teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.”

Support and counseling was made available to the families, school community, and the first responders, an officer told reporters:

Flowers, teddy bears, and additional children’s’ toys were placed at the school to create a memorial.

“My heart is breaking for all those impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania today,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote in a social media post:

My heart is breaking for all those impacted by the tragedy at Hillcrest Primary School in Tasmania today. My prayers are with the family and friends of the children who lost their lives, the injured, the first responders and all those who witnessed this deeply distressing event. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) December 16, 2021

“My prayers are with the family and friends of the children who lost their lives, the injured, the first responders and all those who witnessed this deeply distressing event,” he concluded.