Texas Bishop: Vaccine Mandate Protesters ‘Say No to Tyranny’

The redoubtable Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler Texas has come out in vigorous support of an upcoming anti-vaccine mandate march to be held in Washington, D.C.

“I’m glad people from across the spectrum are uniting to say no to tyranny,” declared Bishop Strickland on Twitter this weekend. “People must be free to make decisions based on their own informed conscience.”

I’m glad people from across the spectrum are uniting to say no to tyranny. People must be free to make decisions based on their own informed conscience. https://t.co/Kgj3Nq9aAO — Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) December 18, 2021

In his tweet, the bishop sent out a link to a page declaring that coronavirus vaccine mandates are “un-American” and that people should be free “to learn, live, speak, and say no.”

The March on Washington will take place on January 23, beginning at the Washington Monument and ending at the Lincoln Memorial with musical performances and talks from recording artists, prominent doctors, journalists, pro athletes, actors, and thought leaders.

March organizers assert that protesters represent Americans of every class and color, Democrats and Republicans, vaccinated and unvaccinated.

They also call for a halt to “mass firings” and to segregation “by vaccination status.”

“Stop calling Americans ‘unpatriotic’ for making a personal medical choice,” they insist.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome