A nine-year-old girl recently delivered a huge amount of Christmas gifts to Golisano Children’s Hospital in southwest Florida.

On Raegan Banker’s birthday, she did not ask loved ones for things she wanted.

Instead, “Reagan just decided that because her birthday was so close to Christmas that she didn’t need her presents and that there were other kids that needed them more,” her mom, Brittany Banker, told WINK.

Children Raegan’s age usually ask for toys but she wanted donations.

“I thought it could be like a present to the Golisano’s. They really don’t have any toys. And so I thought it could be like a Christmas present,” Raegan told the outlet.

According to Brittany, “It hits home a little bit for us.”

A sickness took the life of the little girl’s older brother, named Payton, a few years ago.

“He used to be at the house going through a lot of brain cancer. And it was probably really, really hard for him. And I felt when I got older, maybe I can like donate presents and stuff to other people to make them happy. And make them proud,” Raegen explained.

In a social media post December 24, Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida shared photos of Raegan delivering the presents.

“Thanks to the help of friends and family, Raegan delivered $1,000 worth of toys that filled her mom’s Yukon!” the post read:

The hospital thanked her for the gesture and for “wanting to spread cheer to our patients for your special day! You truly made an impact on our patients’ lives.”

Now, the generous child said her brother’s legacy is what caused her to be selfless, stating, “I thought some people should get gifts because some people don’t really get that much people to visit them.”

The family said they want to do it again next year to keep the tradition going and hope it will be even better.

Meanwhile, social media users praised the girl, one writing, “She’s a special elf!!!! Great job, Raegan!!!”

“Merry Christmas sweetie! You are one amazing girl,” another commented.