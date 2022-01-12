San Francisco Mayor London Breed: ‘We Are Learning to Live with COVID’

San Francisco Mayor London Breed told the city Tuesday that “we are learning to live with COVID” and that she would not be imposing new restrictions, despite the ongoing coronavirus surge that has seen the Bay Area run out of coronavirus tests.

Breed’s approach mirrors that of other Democratic Party officials, who imposed draconian lockdowns during the first waves of coronavirus — when Donald Trump was still president, and would suffer the political consequences — but have relented as voters have expressed their outrage, notably in the 2021 off-year elections, when Democrats suffered in races nationwide. Even deep-blue areas like San Francisco are beginning to understand that their own residents have simply had enough.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

“We are learning to live with COVID and that means everyone assessing their own risk,” Breed said. “It means making smart choices. It means doing what’s best for our own health and for our families and our communities. It does not mean imposing new restrictions. That’s not what we are doing. We will continue to push forth policies to expand testing, to get people vaccinated and ensure access to care so our schools and businesses can stay open.”