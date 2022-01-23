Officers and a citizen joined forces to save a 70-year-old woman who was trapped beneath an SUV in Newark, Delaware.

The harrowing incident was recorded on body cam footage, ABC 6 reported Friday.

“I have been on six years and I can honestly say that this is the first time I have had to do something like this,” Officer Lewis Echevarria with the New Castle County Police Department stated.

The incident took place Wednesday on Fieldstone Lane. Authorities said the 70-year-old forgot to put the car in park as she exited and became trapped underneath.

When police arrived at the scene, the woman’s leg was caught in the wheel well and her arm was stuck under a tire.

“She was just frantic. I was trying to calm her down. I told her she was going to be fine. Once EMS got there she was in good hands,” Officer Nicholas Manucci, who arrived first, noted.

He explained that his fellow officers rushed over to help and lifted the car, pulling the woman out.

Video footage showed the tense moments leading up to the rescue:

OFFICERS RESCUE WOMAN PINNED UNDER MOTOR VEHICLE UPDATE: OFFICERS RESCUE WOMAN PINNED UNDER MOTOR VEHICLE(New Castle, De 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is releasing the footage from one of the officer’s body camera who was involved in this incident.nccpdnews.com/2022/01/21/officers-rescue-woman-pinned-under-motor-vehicle/ Posted by New Castle County Police on Friday, January 21, 2022

The New Castle County Police said the vehicle was a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe.

But before police got there, neighbor Kyle Stant was already at the scene and tried to use a jack to rescue the woman.

“The jack was not big enough to lift her car. At that moment five county cops show up. I tell them ‘I need your help’ and myself and four county cops we lift the car. The fifth cop pulls her out,” Stant explained, adding he also worked to keep his neighbor calm.

“She said, ‘Kyle please help me, don’t leave me’ and I told her ‘I am not going to leave you. We are going to get through this. We are going to get you out,'” he continued.

Now, the victim is more than likely thankful for kind neighbors and the police.

“Situations like this remind us how when police, fire, paramedics and the community work together, amazing things can be accomplished,” Colonel Joseph Bloch, Chief of the New Castle County Police Department, stated.

The woman was expected to make a full recovery after the incident, according to ABC 6.