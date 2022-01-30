A Chatham County, Georgia, policeman is getting a lot of attention for saving two lives over the course of several hours.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Officer Joseph Robertson rescued two people within 18 hours in December, WSAV reported Sunday.

Robertson saved a driver from a vehicle after a hit-and-run that occurred December 29 at approximately 4:00 a.m. He checked on the victim first, but the person had not been hurt.

Moments later, he realized the car that caused the wreck was smoking and on fire. As the sole first responder at the scene, he immediately took action.

The driver was also on fire and was burned on most of their body, however, Robertson pulled the individual from the vehicle, ultimately saving the person’s life.

The officer was not hurt during the harrowing incident, CCPD said in a social media post:

TWO LIVES SAVED 18 HOURS APARTToday during the Chatham County Commission meeting, Chief Jeff Hadley told commissioners… Posted by Chatham County Police Department on Friday, January 28, 2022

The next evening at approximately 9:13 p.m. while he was working, Robertson was dispatched to assist a non-responsive woman. He administered NARCAN and also performed CPR before EMS crews arrived.

Not long after, emergency crews repeated the steps and the victim regained consciousness.

NARCAN was described as “a potentially lifesaving medication designed to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose in minutes,” according to its website.

The woman was later transported to a local hospital for treatment.

“That’s two lives saved in the span of 18 hours. If you ever need to know where to find a hero, we have them here at the Chatham County Police Department,” the agency said in its social media post.

“Thank you for your extraordinary service, Officer Robertson. We’re proud to call you one of our own,” the post concluded.

The department’s website said its mission was to provide excellence in law enforcement services and build partnerships with citizens in the community.

Meanwhile, social media users applauded the policeman, one person writing, “Great work Officer Robertson. We need heros very much these days. And congratulations to CCPD for hiring this kind of officer. You all have our respect and admiration.”