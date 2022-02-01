WATCH – Fight Erupts in Golden Corral: ‘All I Wanted Was Some Steak!’

A Friday evening out took an unexpected turn in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, inside a Golden Corral restaurant.

Law enforcement is working to figure out how the incident began, CBS Philly reported Tuesday.

A former employee said someone told him the brawl may have taken place after a customer grew angry when the buffet ran out of steaks.

Video footage showed punches being thrown and high chairs lifted in the air as diners fought inside the restaurant.

Police confirmed the incident may have involved over 40 individuals and took place after an argument between some of them. Authorities are still investigating what caused the initial argument.

“I’ve never seen nothing like that in Golden Corral before,” former worker Dylan Becker told CBS.

Becker, who previously worked at the restaurant, explained he was informed by a current employee about what allegedly happened.

“From what I heard it was over steak, apparently somebody cut in line,” Becker noted, and his friend was told the same thing.

“There was a shortage of steak and two parties were involved and one family cut in front of another family, they were taking their time and they ran out of steak and it got into a heated exchange at the tables,” Gaven Lauletta commented.

In one part of the video, a man was apparently heard saying, “All I wanted was some steak!”

Meanwhile, Alexis Rios claimed the incident began over a misunderstanding about one slice of steak, ABC 6 reported.

He said the individual in front of him grew angry with the cook because Rios got his steak before the other person.

“(The cook is) trying to understand what you want and give you what you want,” he asserted. “I had a rare steak, which is a lot faster to cook than a well-done steak. That’s why I got my steak first.”

According to Rios, everyone was wearing a mask and had difficulty hearing what anyone else was saying. He thinks that was what might have caused the fight to grow worse.

“With Covid right now, masks and everything, nobody can hear nobody sometimes,” Rios commented:

Meanwhile, JK Hospitality, LLC, the Golden Corral franchisee, noted in a statement, “Thankfully, no serious injuries have been reported. The safety of our guests and co-workers is our top priority,” according to the CBS report.

Authorities are working to determine who started the incident and that individual may face charges including simple assault.