Parents around the country are reporting instances of “mask mouth” — including staph infections and tooth decay — among their children due to forced masking, Moms for America president and founder Kimberly Fletcher told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.

When asked about the issues that parents are most concerned about, Fletcher pointed to comprehensive sex education, intimidation and bullying from administrators to teachers and children, and mask mandates in schools.

“We get stories from moms all over the country who are telling us that their children — ‘mask mouth’ is a thing now where children are getting staph infections around their mouths and they’re having tooth decay,” she said.

“There are teachers who are literally taping masks to children’s faces. They’re putting them in isolation because they’re not wearing a mask. It’s absolutely absurd what’s happening,” Fletcher continued.

Over the course of the last year, she continued, she has heard people say, “What’s the big deal? Just put on the mask.”

“And I keep telling them it’s not about the mask. It’s about freedom,” she added.

While several blue state leaders have suddenly experienced an “epiphany” and are removing their mask mandates for school children, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has yet to completely give the green light to schools to lift mask mandates on children. Rather, the CDC recommends that individuals in areas that are high risk continue to wear them in indoor settings.