Parents around the country are reporting instances of “mask mouth” — including staph infections and tooth decay — among their children due to forced masking, Moms for America president and founder Kimberly Fletcher told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida.
When asked about the issues that parents are most concerned about, Fletcher pointed to comprehensive sex education, intimidation and bullying from administrators to teachers and children, and mask mandates in schools.
“We get stories from moms all over the country who are telling us that their children — ‘mask mouth’ is a thing now where children are getting staph infections around their mouths and they’re having tooth decay,” she said.
“There are teachers who are literally taping masks to children’s faces. They’re putting them in isolation because they’re not wearing a mask. It’s absolutely absurd what’s happening,” Fletcher continued.
Over the course of the last year, she continued, she has heard people say, “What’s the big deal? Just put on the mask.”
“And I keep telling them it’s not about the mask. It’s about freedom,” she added.
While several blue state leaders have suddenly experienced an “epiphany” and are removing their mask mandates for school children, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has yet to completely give the green light to schools to lift mask mandates on children. Rather, the CDC recommends that individuals in areas that are high risk continue to wear them in indoor settings.
“At the high level, CDC recommends that everyone wear a mask indoors in public, including in schools,” CDC Director Rochelle Walenksy said. The federal health agency is extending that guidance to school children, “recommending that schools use the same guidance that we are recommending in general community settings,” as stated by Greta Massetti of the COVID-19 Response Incident Management Team.
However, the CDC long recommended that all students ages two and older continue to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.
Critics have noted that the timing of the easing of restrictions is suspect, coming months ahead of the midterm elections.
“Sometimes I hear the phrase, the science changed. The science hasn’t changed. What’s changed is that there’s an election coming, and Democrats have seen the polling on this question,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said during a speech last month.
“Now they are running scared and they want to pretend that they didn’t force your kid to wear a mask for two years. You see it in states that are run entirely by Democrats — California, New Jersey, New York. The president’s own Delaware,” he continued.
“Yes, ineffective because almost all of those kids are wearing cloth masks which don’t even work,” Cotton added. “That’s not me speaking, that’s the CDC speaking.”
