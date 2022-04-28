A DoorDash delivery worker in Massachusetts took swift action when she found a customer in the middle of an emergency.

The moment Sophia Furtado pulled up outside Caryn Hebert Sullivan’s home with a delivery in February, she found the customer unconscious on her steps and saw she was bleeding from her head, Today reported Tuesday.

The young woman had EMT training, so she began calling for Sullivan’s husband, Robert, who was sleeping inside.

Today the Fairhaven Police Department honored New Bedford Resident, Sophia Furtado, for her courageous actions that… Posted by Fairhaven Police Department K9 Unit on Wednesday, April 20, 2022

She told him what supplies to bring and although Robert was distraught about his wife, he found the items she needed, Fairhaven Police Department Officer Jillian Jodoin told the outlet.

After calling 911, Furtado wrapped the woman in a blanket and gently put pressure on her wound, stabilizing the woman to avoid a potential spinal injury, according to Jodoin.

Signs and symptoms indicating a serious head wound included severe head or facial bleeding, a change in consciousness, and failure to breathe, the Mayo Clinic’s website said.

When Jodoin and another officer arrived, they were pleased to learn Furtado knew what she was doing.

“I asked her if it was possible for her to keep stabilizing (Caryn’s) neck to keep her spine safe. Her answer was, ‘I’m not going anywhere,'” she recalled.

Sullivan later had emergency surgery for severe brain bleeds but a doctor said if there had been a delay regarding her care, she would have died.

In a social media post last week, the Fairhaven Police Department K9 Unit announced it was honoring Furtado.

“Sophia was presented with a Life Saving Award on behalf of the Fairhaven Police Department,” the post read, adding a DoorDash representative gave her $1,000 for her educational aspirations.

In addition, GMEC-EMT said it would give her a discount for their EMT program if she wanted to pursue it.

“I actually wanted to be an EMT but, unfortunately, with kids and life took its own course, I had to make that sacrifice,” Furtado said.

Sullivan expressed her deepest thanks to her rescuer for taking control of the situation.

“She was my guardian angel,” she commented, adding, “If I didn’t have her, I’d probably be dead.”