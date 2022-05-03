PHOTOS: Auto Club Students Donate Updated Car to Disabled Veterans

It was a special moment on Sunday at the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) car show for a few of the nation’s veterans.

An automotive student at NWTC named Brandi Babik said that as she was growing up, she collected Hot Wheels and matchbox cars, WBAY reported.

“It always interested me and I liked taking things apart and putting them back together. So, I was like this is the perfect field,” she told the outlet, and her work has provided a chance to help the community.

A 2012 Dodge Caravan waited for several months until NWTC Auto Club students were finished conceptualizing and updating the vehicle so it could be presented to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 3.

In a social media post, the NWTC shared photos of the young people with a veteran, standing in front of the car.

“We are #NWTCproud of our student’s amazing work!” the college wrote:

Today, as part of the Car Show festivities, the #NWTC Auto Club partnered with Auto Aces to repair and donate a vehicle… Posted by NWTC on Sunday, May 1, 2022

The veterans group has a chapter in the Brown County and Door County areas, comprised of nearly 900 members who call on volunteers to drive them to medical appointments, church activities, and other errands.

Video footage of the big event caught the moment the students presented the car to the veteran:

“I’m still here and I’m still doing well,” volunteer Disabled American Veterans driver Dick Marbes said when asked if he could still operate a vehicle.

He was hurt during his time with the Air Force, later losing his leg to cancer resulting from the injury. Now, he will help by using the donated vehicle to transport fellow disabled veterans.

NWTC’s “About” page said it was a two-year school that offered students “education, training, and lifelong learning for individuals and businesses to build a skilled workforce and vibrant economy.”

The vehicle would last for years to come, according to Marbes, who added, “They’ve done all the maintenance on this one and as I understand it’s been a part of their school program here.”