Bahaman authorities say three Americans, two men and one woman, were found dead from undetermined causes at a Sandals resort Friday, while another American woman was airlifted to a hospital in Nassau.

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper announced that three Americans were found dead at an Exuma resort while another American woman was “airlifted to Princess Margaret Hospital,” according to a statement shared on Twitter by Director of Communications Latrae L. Rahming with the prime minister’s office. Cooper, who noted that he has been “advised that foul play is not suspected,” also briefed Prime Minister Phillip Davis on the matter.

In a statement to People, a representative with Sandals Emerald Bay resort in Exuma confirmed that three guests died Friday.

The statement added:

A health emergency was initially reported and following our protocols we immediately alerted emergency medical professionals and relevant local authorities. We are actively working to support both the investigation as well as the guests’ families in every way possible during this difficult time.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) announced it is investigating the “sudden deaths” of the three individuals at an Exuma resort, according to a release shared by Our News Bahamas.

Shortly after 9:00 a.m., officers at the George Town Police Station received a report that an unresponsive man was found in a villa at the resort, the release said. While officers were en route to the resort, they were informed that two additional people — a man and a woman — were found unresponsive in another villa, the release said.

Once on the scene, officers located an unresponsive Caucasian man lying on the floor of the first villa with no signs of trauma to his body, the RBPF stated. The local doctor later determined the man was deceased. Upon investigating the other villa, officers discovered an unresponsive “caucasian man slumped against a wall in a bathroom” and an unresponsive Caucasian woman who was lying on a bed, the release said. The doctor later pronounced both individuals dead.

“Our initial investigations revealed that the couple found in the second villa complained of illness the previous evening,” the RBPF said. “They attended the local Medical facility and on completion of receiving treatment, they returned to their lodging.”

Cooper has directed the minister of health and wellness, Dr. Michael Danville, to bring a team of “health & wellness, environment and public works officials” to Exuma.

Police are awaiting an autopsy to determine their causes of death and the identification of the victims by family members, according to the release.

It remains unclear if the individuals were vacationing together.