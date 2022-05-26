A couple in Locust Grove, Georgia, recently wed to help fulfill their son’s bucket list after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“You got to get through the scary stuff to see the beautiful, that is Kalani,” said his grandmother Dorie Smith about her beloved grandson, CBS 46 reported Wednesday.

Family members from Hawaii, including grandmother Laura Tejedor, came to show support for the 12-year-old. “He taught me complete, unconditional love,” she explained.

Kalani is suffering from B-Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia with c-MYC arrangement, the outlet said.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) is described as cancer affecting a person’s white blood cells, which fight off infections and protect against diseases, according to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital website.

“ALL is the most common type of childhood cancer. It most often occurs in children ages 3 to 5 and affects slightly more boys than girls,” the hospital said.

Although Kalani had good scans in late April and his grandparents thought things were getting better, a few days ago, his doctors told them his cancer was terminal.

Smith relayed what her grandson had to say when he was told the news.

“‘I’m not afraid for me,'” the woman said. “‘I’m afraid for my mom and dad when I die because it’s a ripple effect.'”

Smith shared a photo Thursday of her daughter at the wedding and voiced how excited they were about fulfilling Kalani’s wish.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page created for Kalani has so far raised over $41,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“Hi my name is Josie. I am Kalani’s mom. After two years of fighting cancer, we are going to start focusing on living life to the fullest,” the page read.

“Our hope is to raise enough money to take time off work to accompany Kalani in fulfilling his bucket list with the time we have left,” she continued.

A few things on his bucket list were a trip to Sea World, Universal Studios, and Legoland, a visit to see family in Hawaii, and a cross-country trip to the Grand Canyon and Mt. Rushmore.

The couple had Kalani when they were seniors in high school, but time and additional children delayed any ideas about tying the knot until now.

Donors expressed their love to the family, one person writing, “Brought me to tears reading his story! I hope y’all get to do everything on his bucket list, and I’m praying for a miracle.”

“He deserves the best,” another commented.