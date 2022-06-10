A citizen is getting tons of positive attention for recently saving a man who was in extreme danger at a Chicago train station.

A 20-year-old named Anthony Perry had arrived at his stop when he saw someone laying on the electrified third rail and knew he had to take action, ABC 6 reported Thursday.

A bystander named Tavi Ghee captured video footage of Perry rescuing the man with no thought to his own safety.

The clip Ghee posted Sunday showed the man’s body moving back and forth as it lay across the tracks. Citizens were frantic at the scene and called out for someone to help him.

Moments later, Perry, wearing a black hoodie and green pants, jumped down and made his way toward the man. He quickly grabbed the person’s arm, lifting him off the tracks.

Thanks to additional help, Perry was able to perform CPR.

“He is definitely a hero. Risking his own life to help that’s LOVE,” one social media user commented.

Ghee began filming the scene after watching the person fighting with another individual. However, the other person involved was able to crawl back onto the platform and flee the area, but police were searching for him.

The man who tumbled onto the tracks was transported to a local hospital after the ordeal but is expected to pull through.

Meanwhile, Perry received special recognition thanks to businessman Early Walker, who gave the young man a car.

Video footage showed the group clapping for Perry who appeared humbled:

Walker commented, “We wanted to literally show our appreciation because we need more people like you. We need more Anthonys in the world.”

The young man said his journey to work will be less stressful, adding he was merely a citizen who wanted to do what was right.

“Good does win,” Perry declared. “Good always wins!”