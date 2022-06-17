The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Unit joined forces with boaters Sunday to save a group from danger in Florida.

Authorities were called just after 5:00 p.m. that day to the scene of a capsized boat east of Beer Can Island, the Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday.

Members of the aviation unit flew overhead and saw the capsized vessel while multiple people swam around in the water.

Aerial video footage of the scene showed two individuals clinging to the upside-down boat and others in the water. Another boat pulled alongside the swimmers and people helped them onboard.

Moments later, officials on the sheriff’s boat were seen helping the two individuals on the capsized vessel to safety, and body camera footage showed the rescue up close:

“We’re gonna make this happen,” one of the deputies told the pair in the water. When another deputy threw a rope to one of the men, he told him to hold on and jump off the boat.

When the man did, the deputy told him, “I gotcha,” and helped him onboard before rescuing the other man.

Later, one of the men said he felt chest pains so a Hillsborough Fire Rescue boat transported him to a local hospital, the Times article continued, adding the others rescued were transported to the Apollo Beach Marina.

In a social media post Thursday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office expressed its gratitude to everyone who helped in the rescue.

“We’re happy to report that a family of 11 people are safe today thanks to the efforts of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit and some local citizens who immediately responded when their boat started sinking,” the agency said.

Followers also praised their efforts, one person replying, “Wow…glad there was a happy ending. Awesome job, HCSO Marine Unit!”

“Great job, much respect,” another commented.