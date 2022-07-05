VIDEO: Florida Man Lifts Upside Down Jeep to Help Save Trapped Child

A child in Florida caught in a dangerous situation was saved thanks to a quick-thinking citizen.

“He’s like, ‘there’s a baby in there, there’s a baby,’ and after that, I look down and see the baby sticking out,” Wisguere Dormevil recalled someone said at the scene of the crash, Fox 35 reported Tuesday.

A Jeep the toddler was in flipped over along State Road 100 and John Anderson Boulevard, according to the Flagler Beach Fire Department, which shared a photo on social media of the messy scene:

**Update** Eastbound lanes are back open.Multiple units from Flagler Beach and Flagler County Rescue are on scene of a… Posted by Flagler Beach Fire Department on Monday, July 4, 2022

“The first arriving unit on scene upgraded the incident to a level 1 mass casualty incident,” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Dormevil told the outlet he saw the crash and immediately dialed 911 for help. Moments later, he rushed over to lift the vehicle so the child could be pulled out.

“I held it up and they gave another boost of push and then the Jeep kinda lift up and the car seat and the baby was just sticking out,” he said.

Following the incident, three adults and the toddler were taken to a local hospital, and the Fox 35 report said the boy was recovering.

One social media user applauded the first responders who were there, saying they “deserve high praise.”

“The precision and rapid response of our county’s police and fire depts. has my respect. The coordination of this rescue was something to witness. Lives were saved. I am so thankful for our police and fire depts,” the person wrote.

In addition, others praised the good Samaritan who did not think twice before jumping in to help during such a tense moment.

“See Florida Man stories are great!! Glad he was there to save the baby,” one person wrote.

“God bless everyone in the accident and God does work in mysterious ways to put that man at the accident site,” another commented.