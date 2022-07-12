A man put on a shocking display at Washington Square Park Monday, and social media users voiced their opinions about the scene.

The individual, who had already removed his shirt, climbed up a crane near the stone arch and then took off the rest of his clothes, the New York Post reported.

“Are you not entertained?” he reportedly shouted, reciting Russell Crowe’s line from the movie, Gladiator, at the crowd watching from the ground.

He was eventually brought down and arrested.

Images show the naked man standing on the crane’s platform as he smiled and held one arm in the air:

'Are you not entertained?': Man climbs crane, strips naked near Washington Square Park arch https://t.co/cF0XzNsSMh pic.twitter.com/mCG0hrwx0O — New York Post (@nypost) July 12, 2022

“I’m kinda entertained,” one social media user replied to the Post’s story, while another said, “Lol he should’ve at least had a cause to support while he was that famous.”

During the incident, the man stepped closer to the edge and threatened to jump off, but bystanders told him to step back in the moments when first responders arrived.

More images showed the man sitting dangerously on the edge of the crane’s platform:

Emergency crews placed an inflated airbag on the ground as a safety precaution, but the crane operator eventually lowered it until officials could take hold of the man.

“A few people in the crowd said they recognized him from around the park. They said his name is Steve and that he suffers with mental health issues,” the Post report continued.

In June of last year, residents in Greenwich Village urged police to stop the nightly takeover of Washington Square Park, where people were selling drugs, having sex, and engaging in criminal activity, Breitbart News reported at the time.

Hundreds met with police to ask for law enforcement to restore order in the area.

“The criminality has extended to our quaint street,” one woman said. “From lewd acts to nudity to drugs, crack being smoked on our street, our children have witnessed people shooting up.”