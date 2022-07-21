A dog in Texas has finally found a permanent place to call her own thanks to a kind-hearted young woman.
Jill is an American pit bull mix who never met a stranger, Daily Paws reported Monday.
“She’s a big cuddle bug,” Clay County Animal Shelter adoption manager Bonnie Stone explained.
The pup came to the facility as a stray years ago, suffering from heart worms. Following her treatment, it was discovered she liked climbing fences.
“But the main thing that stood in her way was because she’s an American pit bull mix. When you call landlords around here, that’s one of the breeds on the list that’s a no-no,” Stone noted.
Therefore, Jill’s wait to find a home turned into ten years because the shelter is a no-kill facility.
But then a miracle happened on the Fourth of July when Jill met someone very special.
“All PAWS WAY UP TODAY. After 10 years in the shelter our sweet Jill has gone to her forever home with her new mom Keelie Blassingame. Sad but happy time. Happy life sweet Jill (JilliBeans),” the shelter wrote in a social media post.
Photos showed the pair cuddling, and Jill sitting pretty in the backseat of her owner’s red car:
Posted by Clay County Animal Shelter – Henrietta, TX on Monday, July 4, 2022
“God bless you all for keeping her that long,” one user told the shelter, while another replied, “Oh, Jill. I’m so happy for you. It’s about time.”
The name Pit Bull referred to several bully breeds, and the dogs can have black, brown, blue, liver, fawn, white, red, or brindle colored coats, according to the ASPCA Pet Health Insurance website.
Blassingame rents but her landlord simply wanted to meet each tenant’s dog for approval. The adoption was quickly given the go-ahead.
“No matter how long they’ve been here, they become family members to us,” Stone explained. “But when they get adopted out, we’re happy.”
Approximately 6.3 million companion pets find themselves living in shelters on a yearly basis, according to the ASPCA.
