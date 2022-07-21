A dog in Texas has finally found a permanent place to call her own thanks to a kind-hearted young woman.

Jill is an American pit bull mix who never met a stranger, Daily Paws reported Monday.

“She’s a big cuddle bug,” Clay County Animal Shelter adoption manager Bonnie Stone explained.

The pup came to the facility as a stray years ago, suffering from heart worms. Following her treatment, it was discovered she liked climbing fences.