Dr. Anthony Fauci: Monkeypox Emergency Declaration Is Under ‘Active Consideration’

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies hearing to examine the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023 for the National Institutes of Health, on Capitol Hill in Washington, …
SHAWN THEW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Biden administration is actively considering declaring the spread of Monkeypox in the United States an emergency.

A transcript is as follows:

JOHN BERMAN: The World Health Organization has declared an emergency. Should the United States declare a public health emergency on this?

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I’m not going to get ahead of that. That’s something under active consideration, but I don’t want to be giving an opinion until we sit down with the team to talk about whether it happens or not. That would not be appropriate.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.