Appearing Tuesday on CNN’s New Day, White House Chief Medical Adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Biden administration is actively considering declaring the spread of Monkeypox in the United States an emergency.
Dr. Anthony Fauci joins @JohnBerman on several topics:
–Declaring monkeypox an emergency is under “active consideration”
–“doubts” Biden’s tested negative yet
–debate underway over next shot for under-50 crowd
–On Rand Paul’s threat to investigate him: “go ahead” pic.twitter.com/5KSqd7yejG
— New Day (@NewDay) July 26, 2022
A transcript is as follows:
JOHN BERMAN: The World Health Organization has declared an emergency. Should the United States declare a public health emergency on this?
DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: I’m not going to get ahead of that. That’s something under active consideration, but I don’t want to be giving an opinion until we sit down with the team to talk about whether it happens or not. That would not be appropriate.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.