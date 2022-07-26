A woman claims that when she and a girl recently visited a Taco Bell in Dallas, Texas, they were severely injured once a store manager allegedly threw boiling water on the pair.

“A lawsuit filed July 13 in Dallas County Circuit Court claims that Brittany Davis and the daughter of Kira Davis identified only as ‘C.T.’ complained repeatedly that their order had not been prepared properly, when an employee threatened to fight them before the manager doused them in hot water, causing significant pain and disfigurement,” Fox 5 reported Monday.

The plaintiff’s attorneys filed a temporary injunction to share video footage of what happened. This prompted attorney Ben Crump to post the clip of the incident that reportedly happened in June.

Crump shared the video on Friday showing multiple angles from inside and outside the restaurant:

A recently released video shows a Taco Bell employee in Dallas, TX, throwing scalding hot water on Brittany Davis and a minor. When they fled the store, another employee flashes a firearm!

According to the Fox report, the plaintiffs ordered meals and went through the drive-thru several times trying to get their order. They claimed the bag did not contain some items, adding the employees allegedly refused to fix the problem.

Davis and C.T. reportedly approached the front door of the restaurant, but it was locked. Moments later, an employee admitted them and re-locked the door.

Following a discussion of the issue, the workers allegedly “became combative” and would not produce their order, the Fox report continued:

It was at this point, the complaint states, that the manager, who they claim was not involved in the situation until this point, “came from behind the counter with scalding bucket of water and poured it onto C.T. and Brittany.” The two customers immediately tried to flee, they claim, but the locked door made it difficult to do so.