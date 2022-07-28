A beloved cat gave his family a huge surprise recently when they thought they would never see him again.

Halie Kutcher’s family moved to Morgantown, West Virginia, from Bridgeport in May, according to a report.

However, as they packed up the moving trucks, their cat, named Oliver, escaped for a play session with their dog outside.

“The last time I saw Oliver, Sasha chased him up a tree. We were just finalizing the U-Haul, filling it up, and then closing it down,” Kutscher recalled, adding it was the last time she saw Oliver for several weeks.

When a cat goes missing, there was a good chance the animal could still be near its home, according to Daily Paws.

Because the family still owned the house, they kept going back to search for him. Once it was sold in July, they told the buyers about Oliver and the people agreed to help them.

To everyone’s surprise, Oliver appeared on Sunday but not where they expected.

Her husband spotted him first, and Kutscher said she ran out the back door and, “He sees me coming and he starts running towards me. We run towards each other like a slow motion movie scene, and he lets me pick him up right away.”

He had on the same flea collar that featured a certain cut, Kutscher noted.

She shared a photo of Oliver relaxing after his long journey:

On May 21st we moved from Bridgeport to Morgantown. That morning Oliver went outside like any other day but sadly never… Posted by Halie Kutscher on Sunday, July 24, 2022

“Tonight he showed up in our backyard in Morgantown. He traveled at least 40 miles over the course of 2 months to find us,” she wrote.

Cats possess the ability known as the homing instinct that helps them find their way back to where they live.

“Although we don’t know for certain how it works, evidence supports the idea that cats are able to use the earth’s geomagnetic fields—potentially combined with scent cues—to locate their homes,” according to Pet MD.

However, Oliver’s true home appeared to be with his people.

“I’ve heard of things like this happening but never truly believed it was possible. Now I believe. Anything is possible. Our Oliver Kitty is home again!” wrote Kutscher. An update to Kutscher’s Facebook post stated that a microchip scan confirmed Oliver’s identity.