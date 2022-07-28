A three-year-old is going to be fine after a major accident, thanks to police officers in Nampa, Idaho.
It was a difficult experience for Tyson Guinn’s mother, Shalena Jones, who told KTVB this week that he was in the garage as she pulled out onto their driveway after making sure the area was all clear.
But the moment she backed out, the child ran down the driveway, right into the vehicle’s path. Meanwhile, Nampa Police officers were nearby on another call.
“Instantly, we all started running towards the car, just trying to get everything to stop,” Nampa Police Department Cpl. Bryce Martin recalled.
The car halted but the boy was underneath, and his father tried moving it until the officers showed up.
“[Officer] Arthur Correa just immediately went around the corner and got the car to move and [officer] Tom Arnold immediately started compressions,” Martin explained, adding another officer coordinated and called for medics.
They carried the injured boy to a patrol vehicle and drove him to the paramedics. Tyson suffered a collapsed lung, but it healed in no time.
In a social media post on Friday, the Nampa Police Department said Tyson survived the harrowing incident and was left with bumps, bruises, and abrasions.
“Yesterday this crew went to that same house and found Tyson talking, walking and feeling great. To see him open gifts the officers delivered, holding their hands, smiling, chatting and giving high fives… Miraculous!” the agency continued.
More photos showed Tyson enjoying his visit with the officers. The scratches he suffered were clearly seen on his cheek and chin:
Tyson’s parents said they already supported their police officers, but that support reached a whole different level following the accident.
“If it wasn’t for them, I don’t know if I’d have my kid,” Jones commented. “That’s a debt that I can never repay.”
