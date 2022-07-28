A three-year-old is going to be fine after a major accident, thanks to police officers in Nampa, Idaho.

It was a difficult experience for Tyson Guinn’s mother, Shalena Jones, who told KTVB this week that he was in the garage as she pulled out onto their driveway after making sure the area was all clear.

But the moment she backed out, the child ran down the driveway, right into the vehicle’s path. Meanwhile, Nampa Police officers were nearby on another call.

“Instantly, we all started running towards the car, just trying to get everything to stop,” Nampa Police Department Cpl. Bryce Martin recalled. The car halted but the boy was underneath, and his father tried moving it until the officers showed up.