Citizens on Friday brought some much needed relief to a man named Robert Burks in Fort Worth, Texas.
The veteran normally spends the hot summer days at the Martin Luther King Center because inside his home, it is just too hot, WFAA reported.
For many years, he endured the heat without air conditioning, but thanks to Darryl Washington and his group of helpers, veterans in the area will be presented with window air conditioning units. Free of charge.
Washington and his group identify elderly residents who need that type of assistance, and right now, they are looking to help veterans.
Individuals whose ages were 65 and older were more at risk for heat-related health issues. Therefore, they should spend most of their time in air-conditioned buildings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Washington loves helping others whenever he has the chance.
“It just made me think I wouldn’t want anybody, like their grandmother, to go without air condition. That’s why I just love doing it. That’s why I do it,” he stated.
According to the Weather Channel, the forecast for Fort Worth said temperatures reached 102 on Saturday and would climb to 103 on Sunday.
Meanwhile, veteran Odell Jimison has relied on a fan for two years to stay cool. However, once he talked with Washington about an A/C unit, Jimison was surprised when he saw Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn show up outside his home.
That was because Washington’s helpers call on first responders to help with the installations.
“That is one thing about Fort Worth and Tarrant County, we love our neighbors, and guys like Darryl Washington locates people who need help in this incredible heat,” Sheriff Waybourn explained.
For Washington, the project was something he hoped to keep doing in years to come.
“I am going to do this until I can’t do it anymore,” he commented.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.