Citizens on Friday brought some much needed relief to a man named Robert Burks in Fort Worth, Texas.

The veteran normally spends the hot summer days at the Martin Luther King Center because inside his home, it is just too hot, WFAA reported.

For many years, he endured the heat without air conditioning, but thanks to Darryl Washington and his group of helpers, veterans in the area will be presented with window air conditioning units. Free of charge.

Washington and his group identify elderly residents who need that type of assistance, and right now, they are looking to help veterans.

Individuals whose ages were 65 and older were more at risk for heat-related health issues. Therefore, they should spend most of their time in air-conditioned buildings, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Washington loves helping others whenever he has the chance.