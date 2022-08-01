An 11-year-old boy in Locust Grove, Georgia, has faced some challenges after being hit by a car but is getting support from his community.

Teddy Counihan’s beloved mother passed away in October, and the day after Mother’s Day, a car hit him as he rode his bike through his neighborhood, Fox 5 reported Monday.

His bicycle became wedged underneath the car, according to Theodore Counihan, his father, who noted, “It’s been a chain of events for sure, and I’m very happy he’s here with us.”

A skull fracture, broken tibia, fibula, and some road rash prevented him from getting back on his bike since that time, and the cost for treatment made the situation worse.

The Boston Children’s Hospital described a broken tibia-fibula as a fracture in a person’s lower leg that occurs when a fall or blow puts more pressure on the bones than is normal.

A photo showed the boy, who had endured so much, lying on his back in a hospital bed wearing a neck brace:

Teddy knew he needed to do something to help with the medical bills, so for the past couple of weeks, he has sold lemonade to thirsty customers.

“I saw it pop up on my phone,” a man named Joe List told the outlet, adding, “I said, it’s just around the corner, let’s go.”

In a social media post on July 24, Locust Grove News shared a photo of Locust Grove Police Department officers who made a stop at the lemonade stand to show their support:

This young Locust Grove boy was recently hit by a car. He has a broken tibula and fibula. He also has a skull fracture… Posted by Locust Grove News on Sunday, July 24, 2022

As of Monday afternoon, a GoFundMe page created to help the family had raised over $9,000 of its $20,000 goal, and donors shared their well wishes on the website.

“Slow & steady progress,” one person commented, while another said, “Teddy, I hope you get better soon!”