Food and beverage company Lyons Magnus voluntarily recalled 53 of its products on Friday due to possible microbial contamination concerns.

Some of the product brand names in the recall include Oatly Oat-Milk Barista Edition, various Premier Protein carton shakes, Stumptown cold brew coffee cartons, Aloha plant-based protein cartons, Kate Farms Pediatric Standard vanilla, various Imperial drink cartons, and multiple other products.

The products were voluntarily recalled due to possible contamination from Cronobacter sakazakii, which, if contracted, include symptoms of illness such as fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection, according to Lyons Magnus in a statement released through the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

“Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications,” the statement said.

The press release notes that infections related to Conobacter sakazakii are rare but that vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infection.

It was also noted that none of the recalled products are intended for infants, but that contraction of a Cronobacter infection puts them at a high risk of developing serious health complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been no reports of illnesses or complaints regarding any of the recalled products, according to Lyons Magnus.

Consumers who have bought the product are urged to dispose of the product immediately or return it for a refund.

