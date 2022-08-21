VIDEO: Citizen Rescues Group from Fiery Yacht Before It Sinks

An outing turned dangerous for several people whose vessel went up in flames Saturday on the Hudson River.

Smoke was seen coming from the boat as emergency responders sprayed down the fire, NBC New York reported.

Despite the danger, the entire group on board the yacht was saved thanks to a citizen who acted quickly under pressure.

The person helped the group make it to an NYPD rescue vessel once it arrived on the scene.

Video footage showed the yacht bobbing up and down in the water as nearby boaters watched from a safe distance.

“It might capsize, I’m not sure,” a witness behind the camera speculated:

YACHT FIRE: 7 people were rescued after a 48-foot yacht caught on fire and sunk Saturday afternoon on the Hudson River. Officials say a good Samaritan rescued the 7 people before firefighters arrived. https://t.co/35J8un6FSk pic.twitter.com/omTpagjgly — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) August 21, 2022

In a social media post on Saturday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said crews responded to the incident that happened in the vicinity of 79th Street.

“7 people on the 48 foot yacht were rescued by a good Samaritan. No injuries reported,” the post continued:

This afternoon, crews from @USCG Sta. New York, @FDNY, @NYPDnews, and other local partners responded to a report of a vessel on fire on the #Hudson River in the vicinity of 79th St. 7 people on the 48 foot yacht were rescued by a good Samaritan. No injuries reported. — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) August 21, 2022

The Coast Guard also said in an update the vessel had sunk and officials were monitoring the area for pollution.

Following its sinking, it could be difficult to determine what initially caused the blaze, according to an official who spoke with NBC.