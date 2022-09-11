A three-month-old baby who stopped breathing in the middle of a Spirit Airlines flight was heroically saved by an experienced nurse who was on board the aircraft.

The incredible sequence of events was documented by a Fox 35 meteorologist, Ian Cassette, who was on board the Thursday night flight from Pittsburgh to Orlando.

“On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me,” Cassette wrote on Twitter. “Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again.”

On my flight back from Pittsburgh to Orlando, a baby stopped breathing three rows ahead of me. Thankfully a nurse (Tamara Panzino) was able to get the baby to breathe again. (1) pic.twitter.com/6oDgFCG7FS — Ian Cassette FOX 35 (@iancassette_wx) September 9, 2022

When Anjelé, the baby, stopped breathing about 30 minutes into the flight, Panzio immediately rushed to help the small child.

Cassette noted that the parents of Anjelé’ were “terrified” since this was the first time this had ever happened.

But Panzio’s 20 years of experience as being nurse made her the right person to aide the baby.

“When you have to step forward and do what’s right, you do it. It was just a happy story, and it made me feel really good,” Panzino told FOX 35

The nurse reportedly massaged the baby’s chest and legs, which helped resuscitate her.

Anjelé’s parents told Cassette that they were thankful for Panzino’s “Heroic actions” and were glad for the positive energy on the plane.

Spirit Airlines released a statement regarding Panzino and the flight attendant crew’s life-saving actions:

We’re currently gathering information to learn more. We thank our crew and guest for the quick response. Our Flight Attendants are trained to respond to medical emergencies onboard and utilize several resources, including communicating with our designated on-call medical professionals on the ground, using onboard medical kits, and receiving assistance from credentialed medical professionals traveling on the flight.

Cassette added that the flight attendants “should be commended for their quick action for helping as well!”

