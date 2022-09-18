“My son believes he saved his life, and I believe it too,” Sanders explained.

Eiland maintains he did nothing special, telling Click on Detroit, “I just thought it was the right thing to do.”

Social media users also praised him for rescuing the boy.

“This guy is a hero thank you for caring and making sure this sweet child gets home safely. May you always be blessed!” one person commented.

“This man needs to be given an award. Not many people would of done what he did! Great job Will!” another said.