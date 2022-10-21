When a woman in Port Huron Township, Michigan, saw someone in danger Monday, she put her life on the line to help.

Patty James was crossing the railroad tracks on Griswold Road when she noticed a car sitting on the tracks and immediately knew something was not right, the Port Huron Times Herald reported Thursday.

To make matters worse, she saw the lights on a train as it came closer and closer.

Because there was no time to lose, James ran toward the car and opened the door. A woman was sitting in the passenger side talking on the phone.

James forcefully told Yong Blatt, the car’s occupant, about the impending danger.

“I started screaming at her that there was a train coming and she had no idea. She got out of the car and said, ‘What do I do?’ and I said ‘Come on! Let’s go!'” James recalled during an interview with Click on Detroit.

The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. https://t.co/wSg4sSg44y — thetimesherald (@thetimesherald) October 20, 2022

The pair ran away from the tracks and seconds later the train hit the vehicle.

When she realized what was happening, James knew she had to do something to help, stating, “It was like, if it was my time, it was my time, but I can’t sit here and watch somebody get hit by a train.”

The two hopped into James’ car and James’ daughter had already called 911 for help as she watched the scene unfold.

According to the Herald, Blatt lost control of the vehicle and it slid onto the tracks. Because it was so dark outside, she did not want to get out and called her insurance company for help. That was the moment she was facing away from the train and had no idea what was happening until the good Samaritan showed up.

Following the harrowing incident, Blatt praised James for her bravery, saying, “She was (an) angel to me.”

Social media users also praised the heroic citizen, one writing, “An Angel Indeed is Patty! It wasn’t her time yet! Very lucky.”

“Bless you Patty,” another commented.

When it comes to railroad crossing safety, people are encouraged to remain vigilant and “always expect that a train might be present and moving,” according to Geico.