An off-duty officer with the Cobb County Police Department got some unexpected help while rescuing a fellow citizen in Georgia.

In September, Officer Hawkins was driving home from work when he noticed a totaled vehicle on I-75 that had burst into flames, Fox 5 reported Tuesday.

“Several good samaritans had stopped and were assisting the victim prior to the arrival of first responders,” the department said in a social media post.

Meanwhile, Hawkins rushed over to a gate where a group was standing after they each pulled over to help the injured driver.

“The victim managed to pull herself out of her wrecked car, but was still stuck behind the fenced area she crashed through,” the Fox report said, adding the group broke into the fence.

Video footage showed multiple people lift the driver off the ground and carry her to a safe area while they waited for emergency crews to arrive and treat the victim who was suffering severe burns:

Good Samaritans help police rescue victim of burning vehicle. On September 18th Officer Hawkins was on his way home from work when he encountered a vehicle fully engulfed in flames along I-75/I-285. Several good samaritans had stopped and were assisting the victim prior to the arrival of first responders. Officer Hawkins and the good samaritans worked together to get the victim away from the burning vehicle to a safer location where she could be safely treated by medical personnel. Special thanks to those people who recognized a need for help and pulled over to help another person in need. Posted by Cobb County Police Department on Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Later in the clip, first responders were seen caring for the driver as she lay on the ground.

Crews transported her to a hospital and officials later said the victim survived the harrowing ordeal.

“Special thanks to those people who recognized a need for help and pulled over to help another person in need,” the Cobb County Police Department’s post read.

Meanwhile, social media users praised those who took the time to aid someone they did not know, one person writing, “Good job everyone!!! Doing what we do best. Helping each other,” while another said, “A big thank you to all those heros!!”

“Incredible rescue! Such a great community response to help the victim,” someone else replied.

The Cobb County Police Department’s mission statement said the agency is “committed to providing effective and efficient police services to the citizens and businesses of Cobb County with integrity, honor, professionalism, respect, courage and commitment.”