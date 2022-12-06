A Secret Santa in Idaho is on a mission to bless neighbors, and one was shocked when his helpers showed up at her door, East Idaho News reported Monday.

Natalie has a three-year-old girl and an eight-month-old girl, and following her last pregnancy she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, which is a type of bone cancer.

She has since endured chemo, which is a treatment to kill cancer cells, and also underwent surgery to remove the cancerous part of her leg and reattach her foot so she can use it as her knee joint.

She will soon be fitted with a prosthetic leg, but for now must continue chemo treatments in the coming months.

Meanwhile, her family has borrowed a relative’s car after theirs broke down. They are unable to afford another vehicle and the medical bills have started coming in already.

However, everything changed when the outlet’s Nate Eaton and crew showed up at her house in Shelley.

“In these boxes, we have $3,000 in gas cards so they can get back and forth to those appointments in Utah, $2,000 in grocery gift cards to help keep their pantry stocked up this winter, also a $1,000 check to help pay for insurance and registration on this, a car, a Honda CRV,” Eaton told viewers.

When Natalie opened the gifts the surprise and gratitude she felt was evident on her face, especially when she received the key to the car.

“Wow, you guys are angels today. Thank you,” she told Eaton. The young woman also looked into the camera and thanked the Secret Santa for his thoughtful gifts.

Social media users expressed joy over the touching moment, one person commenting, “Its really uplifting to see light and kindness in the world right now.”

“Thank you Secret Santa and prayers to this beautiful spirit! Natalie you are so deserving and love seeing your beautiful smile,” another person said.