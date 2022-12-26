A Florida mother recently shared a touching video of her triplets and a garbage collector that has captured hearts.

Tony Parks has a unique relationship with the now seven-year-olds named Olivia, Emma, and Axel. He is a garbage collector for the city of Orlando and the Vee family’s home used to be on his route, WESH reported Monday.

Years ago, the children would grow excited when they saw his truck approach, so they went outside to take a closer look, according to their mother, Carla Wierenicz.

“He loved those kids so much. It was the kids’ hero,” she added.

A photo shows the three children when they were small greeting their favorite person:

Wierenicz recently posted an old video of them online to simply make people smile and everyone loved it.

Parks’s route changed a few years ago so the children did not see him for a long time, but they recently learned city officials arranged for him to show up outside their house.

That gave them an opportunity to rekindle their unique friendship.

When he pulled up, Parks honked the horn as the children stood on their lawn anticipating his arrival.

The moment he got out of his truck, the children ran to greet him. “Look at y’all! Look at y’all!” He said while giving each of them a big hug and realizing how much they have grown.

During their touching reunion, the triplets gave their hero drawings they made especially for him, and he gave them gifts as well.

Parks is used to picking up items residents have discarded, but this time he picked up something that warms the heart.

“I picked up joy. I picked up happiness. I picked up memories,” he told reporters.

Another set of triplets formed a unique bond with several trash collectors in Florida who would stop and greet them while working their route, Inside Edition reported in 2016.

“Hi guys! I got Gatorade for you!” one of the children shouted as the truck pulled up:

At the time, their mother said the videos were a way to share love and kindness with others and teach her children the value of friendship.