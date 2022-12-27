Firefighters are being praised for rescuing a dog from extreme danger on Saturday in Oklahoma.

The canine apparently fell through the ice on Pines West Lake in Oklahoma City and video footage shows the soaked pup being dragged out of the frigid water, Fox Weather reported Monday.

In the clip, a man wearing a red shirt stood near the shore holding a rope attached to the dog while a firefighter tried to get the animal into a paddle boat.

Worried voices were heard behind the camera as people watched the firefighter trying to help the dog out of the water. He struggled for a few moments, but eventually got a firm grip on the dog and hauled him into the tiny boat.

“Look at that!” someone exclaimed while watching the rescue unfold:

The following summary was provided by Chief Kiel who was involved with this pet rescue today in the 6300 block of Paschall Ct. at 2:49 p.m. "Stations 30 & 34 responded on a possible water rescue. Upon arrival found a male standing on the ice with a rope attached to a dog that had fallen through the ice. On scene personnel utilized a paddle boat that was on the shore to make access to the dog. The dog was brought into the boat, pulled to the shoreline and turned over to the owners with no apparent injuries."We are glad this one turned out well. #HereIfYouNeedUs #ChristmasEveRescue " Posted by Oklahoma City Fire Department on Saturday, December 24, 2022

It was not long before the paddle boat was brought back to shore. Photos show one of the firefighters carrying the soaked and frightened pup up the hill.

“The dog was brought into the boat, pulled to the shoreline and turned over to the owners with no apparent injuries,” the department’s post said, adding, “We are glad this one turned out well.”

Meanwhile, social media users praised the crew members for their efforts, one person writing, “OKCFD well done! Shout out to these heroes who saved the dog.”

“Great job OKCFD! Y’all are the best!!” another commented, while someone else replied, “Thank you for your service!”

Frozen bodies of water can be dangerous for people and their dogs, according to the Animal Emergency and Referral Center of Minnesota’s website.

“We hope this never happens, but if your dog does fall through the ice, DO NOT go after them,” the site read, adding the best and safest thing to do was call 911 for help.

“After your pet is rescued, bring him/her to your family veterinarian or nearest animal emergency hospital immediately to be examined and evaluated,” it concluded.