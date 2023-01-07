Las Vegas High School Student Collapses, Dies After Playing Flag Football

A 16-year-old student died after suffering a “medical emergency” during a flag football game Thursday in Las Vegas.

Ashari Hughes, a sophomore at Desert Oasis High School, was playing in a home game against Valley High School when she collapsed at around 7:30 p.m., the Las Vegas Review-Joural reported. The student was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Desert Oasis High School principal Ian Salzman wrote in a letter to parents that Hughes “suffered a medical emergency during an athletic event” and was provided medical aid from staff until paramedics arrived, Fox 5 reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that the student passed away. The school and the entire district mourn the loss of this young life,” Salzman wrote.

According to her family, Hughes was experiencing chest problems during the game and went to the sideline before she collapsed, Fox 5 reported.

Hughes’ family had reportedly considered pulling her from sports as she had been experiencing ongoing cardiovascular problems. A doctor had cleared her to play in athletic competition, the family noted.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the cause of Hughes’ death.

A GoFundMe page was organized by Hughes’ family for funeral costs and had already raised over $2,000 two hours after it was posted Friday afternoon. As of Saturday afternoon, the fundraiser has surpassed $24,000 of its $50,000 goal.

“She called football the real love of her life! She loved hard and was loved by many,” the family wrote. “She will be missed by all of us.”

The 16-year-old’s death was three days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed in the middle of a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin has since had his breathing tube taken out and is talking with teammates and family, the team announced Friday.

