Monday Night Football Suspended After Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin Suffers Life-Threatening Injury

The Associated Sports
The Associated Press
Warner Todd Huston

The NFL’s Week 17 Monday Night Football game was quickly suspended after Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin suffered a serious injury during the first quarter, an injury so bad it necessitated CPR.

The game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was immediately suspended after Hamlin was hit hard, then stood up, and suddenly collapsed where he stood.

The 24-year-old Hamiln was taken off the field on a stretcher and rushed to the hospital at around 9:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

An early report by Fox Sports reporter Joe Danneman claimed that Hamlin had a pulse but was not breathing on his own immediately after his collapse.

Fox reporter Tricia Macke added that the player is now listed in critical condition.

Both teams took to the field to kneel in support of the injured player.

The Bengals sent out a tweet sending their thoughts and prayers to Hamlin.

Hamlin was a 2021 NFL draft sixth-round pick out of Pittsburgh. He quickly became a starter for the team.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.