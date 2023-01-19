An elderly farmer in Geraldine, Alabama, used what little money he had to help neighbors, but did not want recognition.

Hody Childress’ family were unaware of his kind and quiet gestures until just before he died on January 1, the Daily Mail reported Thursday, adding the secret came out at his funeral once the local pharmacist revealed the true story to relatives.

Once a moth, Tania’s Nix’s father went to Geraldine Drugs to give $100 to the pharmacist to help community members with their medical bills.

Nix speculated it was because her mother, who suffered from multiple sclerosis before she died in 1999, also had medical bills and needed costly medicine. Her father, who was also an Air Force veteran, began his tradition in 2012.

A photo shows Nix standing next to her beloved father:

Interesting Story of GenerosityThe small town of Geraldine, Alabama, is a place where everyone knows everyone's name…. Posted by TALRadio English on Monday, January 16, 2023

Pharmacist Brooke Walker recalled Childress telling her in the beginning not to tell anyone where the money came from, but “if they ask, just tell them it’s a blessing from the Lord.”

He continued the tradition for many years and the pharmacist kept the secret from everyone, noting she did not let his money go toward painkillers, but only antibiotics and life-sustaining medicines.