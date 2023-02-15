Body camera footage captured the heart-racing moments where a Georgia police officer saved the life of a choking infant in December.

The family of a four-week-old baby called emergency services to their Senoia home in December when the infant started choking, having struggled to swallow liquid while bottle-feeding, Fox 5 reported. In bodycam footage released by Senoia police, Officer Alexis Callaway can be seen employing her CPR skills to save the child’s life.

Callaway can be seen in the footage taking the child from its grandmother and beginning to administer lifesaving aid, patting the child’s back to free his airway.

“No hesitation,” Callaway recalled the incident to a Fox 5 reporter. “I saw the baby. Saw that it was the grandmother that had the baby. I took it. Made myself at home and started going.”

The patting of the infant’s back “is supposed to release anything that could be obstructing the airway,” she told the outlet. “ And you are supposed to have them angled kind of downward to help get them lodged out.”

Senoia Police lauded Callaway for her heroic actions in a post on Facebook.

Giving a HUGE shoutout to SRO A. Callaway in the quick thinking and application of life saving measures, which saved the life of a choking infant baby. Thank you for all you do!!! Posted by Senoia Police Department, GA on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

“Giving a HUGE shoutout to SRO A. Callaway in the quick thinking and application of life saving measures, which saved the life of a choking infant baby” the department wrote, adding, “Thank you for all you do!!!”

Fox 5 reported Callaway, who has been with the department for two years and works most days as a school resource officer, will receive an award for her commendable actions in March.

Capt. Jason Ercole said Callaway “Prevent[ed] what could have been a disastrous outcome in that even during that time of mayhem, that she brought just a sense of calm to that entire incident,” per Fox 5.

In 2021, as Breitbart News noted, a Florida police officer performed CPR on an infant with a heart condition who was struggling to breathe, saving the child’s life.

You can follow Michael Foster on Twitter at @realmfoster.