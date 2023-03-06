UC Irvine professor Juliet McMullin received nearly $1.3 million to study “abolition medicine,” which uses Critical Race Theory to critique the medical field.

A summary of the study starts from the premise that:

The COVID-19 pandemic and its health disparities, climate change-related disasters, continued anti-Black racism, SCOTUS decisions affecting patient autonomy, and racist border and immigration policies, have brought to the surface the deep entanglements of institutions and policies that maintain inequity and disparate health outcomes.

The summary also states:

Calls for health equity are not new, but faculty and students throughout the UC system are looking for new ways to contribute to our effort to identify structures of inequity and implement practices that dismantle systemic racism to reimagine education and the delivery of health care within and outside the clinic.

“Examining structural inequity is also a focus of health humanities which has centered disability studies in an effort to shift away from a medical humanities focus on narratives of fixing the body to transforming the environment,” the abstract goes on to say.

The University of California’s Research Initiatives Office is providing McMullin with a $1,287,993 grant.

Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, the leader of a nonprofit organization called Do No Harm that fights against woke ideology in the medical field, explained his opposition to the study and the grant.

“The concept of ‘abolition medicine’ addressed in the abstract is gibberish,” Goldfarb said in a statement to the College Fix, also going on to say “The fact that this program is going to receive $1.3 million to study every woke buzzword they could cram into a sentence is absurd.”

“UC Irvine should use its grant money to aid medical students’ education instead of pushing a political agenda,” Goldfarb also added.

Breitbart News has investigated the health equity movement, which seeks to embed the core tenets of Critical Race Theory into the medical and healthcare fields. One investigation from Breitbart News found that Health Affairs, which describes itself as “the leading journal of health policy thought and research,” hosted a “health equity fellowship” that discriminated against white applicants.

A section titled “application eligibility” had to “identify as American Indian/Alaskan Native, African American/Black, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and other Pacific Islander, and Hispanic/Latino.”

The movement to embed Critical Race Theory and racial preferences into the medical field has also garnered support from powerful academic institutions, including both Harvard University and Vanderbilt University.

Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out at slindquist@breitbart.com.